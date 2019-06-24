Beyoncé’s publicist to headline local women’s conference

YVETTE Noel Schure, publicist of internationally-acclaimed artiste Beyoncé, will headline a local Women’s Business and Leadership conference which aims to empower scores of women in Guyana and in the Caribbean.

The conference, organised by WeLead Caribbean, and held under the title ‘PowHERful: Transition from Inspiration to Action’, will be held on September 18 and 19 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

“At this year’s conference, we are aiming for more inclusive women across Guyana and the Caribbean,” local entrepreneur and President of WeLead Caribbean, Abbigale Loncke said.

She added: “Our hope is to cater to not just women in business, but women in leadership roles and those desiring to take care of their lives.”

At the September edition of the conference, which is the third to date of the PowHERful series, women are expected to benefit from two full days of motivational presentations in various areas, including leadership, finances, networking and branding.

“My inspiration behind creating this conference is to empower women to take the lead; to get up and out of their comfort zone and take appropriate actions to create changes in our society,” Loncke said.

She also explained that Schure was chosen because she has a passion for women’s development in the Caribbean.

“I’m so excited to have Yvette as the keynote speaker, because, as a Caribbean woman, she can relate to all of our successes and struggles. And the fact that she helped to mold one of the biggest superstars in the world – Beyoncé – means that she knows how to bring out the best in women,” Loncke said, adding that the woman’s experience and her work in entrepreneurship ties in perfectly with this year’s theme.

First Lady Sandra Granger, and US Ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch are also expected to give the feature addresses. There will also be presentations from the First Lady of Jamaica, Patricia Allen, and other local, regional and international speakers.

Tickets for the event cost $15,000 (US$75.00), and can be purchased in Guyana from Eco For Life, 7 North Rd; 592 Tees Courtyard Mall, Robb St; Beaton’s Boutique, at Reliance, Essequibo; and Online via eventbrite page via key phrase, Powherful Womens Leadership Conference.