A look at our political conflict against the overwhelming media assault agenda

AS a founder-member of ACDA and an activist of a historically targeted group, I wish to express some perceptions on circumstantial and undisputed evidence towards the schemed aroused tensions that now plague this country. We could not find the justification for the ‘NO-Confidence motion’ filled by the opposition on any grounds of evidence of Government Misconduct, Corruption, ineptness in addressing the Needs and Environment of citizens and projections that did not restore a mood of nationalism and the relationship long repressed with the ‘Being’ of Guyana and our Guyaneseness; all this they had done in four years that was not achieved in 23 years.

A No-Confidence Motion, riddled with error, yet brought into the arena of legal existence through further error. The CCJ has ruled, but the President has made the correct position towards his GECOM appointment, for that court to show him where he erred; our constitution must prevail.

There have always being a nexus between the PPP and the current Trinidadian Party of Basdeo Panday, the UNC. The first international support of the illegal-turned-legal no-confidence motion was celebrated by Trinidadian opposition UNC MP Barry Padarath, who erroneously called Charrandass Persaud a regional hero; from IT personnel to advertising support, Trinidad sources have supported the PPP over the years and the CCJ is in Trinidad. The apparent purpose of the no-confidence motion seem to be motivated by a passionate craving for power in the advent of ‘Oil,’ a racist contortion about the stratagem of the state of Guyana, and the need for a criminal state format agenda by a political group and their acolytes.

All explanations with some foreign interactions that cannot be discussed here lead to a disgusting scenario that stand before us today. Thus, our full attention must be directed at the Janus-headed double sword media activists, including social media and swift fictional political statements intended to hypnotise, and we must be formidable in our understanding of the dark presence that hovers with intent to misguide and diminish our minds and spirit towards a denial of a state of independent progress, and a return to beggarhood and a callous division of Guyanese along racial lines, concealed behind facades that will be used when the time comes by paid political actors.

Regards

Barrington Braithwaite