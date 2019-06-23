Team Mohamed’s white GTRresets drag strip record

FANS were treated to a scintillating day of Drag racing when the white Team Mohameds GTR stole the second round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club second drag racing championship.
The former world record holding GTR shattered the 1/4 mile record, setting an 8.099 seconds time.
Full list of winners below:
16 seconds – Marlon Wilson
15 seconds – Ramesh Persaud
14 seconds- Romeo Singh
13 seconds- Shan Seejatan
12 seconds – TBD
11 seconds – Krishna Jettoo
10 seconds – Peter Daby
Unlimited – Team Mohamed/Terrance Cox
Bikes – TBD
NOTE: TBD* (after a rained-out afternoon, the club will take a vote on the results of this class )
Details in a subsequent post.