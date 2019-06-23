PC, Bishops’ High and Marian Academy win titles at YBG GT/ECD Regionals

PRESIDENT’S College (PC), Bishops’ High School and Marian Academy claimed victories in the finals of the Boys U-18, Boys U-14 and the Girls Developmental divisions when the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG), National Schools Basketball Festival, Georgetown and East Coast of Demerara Regionals, concluded on Friday evening at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

In the female final, it was a battle between Marian Academy’s guard Kelliann Sauers and Queen’s College power-player Naiomi Barkoye and the duo stepped up big, Sauers, though, had more support in the clash, which propelled her team to a 12-point win (36-24).

The guard, who finished with 11 points and eight rebounds, was later awarded the Most Valuable Player. Teammates Aaliyah Singh and Angel Rajaram added eight points and five points with eight rebounds respectively.

Queen’s College were led by a big effort in the paint by Barkoye, who pulled down 20 rebounds to go with her game-high 14 points. Her efforts in the tournament resulted in her winning the Best Defensive Player trophy. Luanna Mohan supported Barkoye with four points and six rebounds.

COMPETITIVE CLASH

In the Boys’ lower division clash (U-14), a single bucket from deep separated Bishops’ High from rivals St Rose’s High (35-32).

Jaden Howard, who battled his way to 14 points and 14 rebounds for the winners, was later named MVP and BDP. Supporting Howard was Matthias Arrindell, who finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

Carmelo Man-Son-Hing led St Rose’s High with a game-high 15 points and six rebounds. Chris Perez supported with seven points and 12 rebounds and Wayne Williams with six points and six rebounds.

U-18 FINAL

In the high-scoring U-18 final, PC, led by Richard Semple, were able to get past Marian Academy by eight points 72-64.

Semple led the winners with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Jushaun Bayley was also impressive with 17 points and seven rebounds. Jesse James with 13 points and Rakin McDonald with 14 rebounds also contributed to the total.

At the other end of the court, combo guard Jether Harris kept the Georgetown school in the game with some sharp shooting, for a night-high 35 points to go with 16 rebounds. Tyrese James added 11 points and five boards and Shamar Atwell eight points and four assists.

Semple finished as the MVP and Israel Yaw from GTI as the BDP of the competition.

The best sportsmanship award went to St Stanislaus College.

The GT/ECD Regionals were sponsored by Edward B. Beharry & Company Ltd, Banks DIH LTD, ExxonMobil and the National Sports Commission.