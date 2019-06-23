Let every Guyanese over 18 be allowed to vote

Dear Editor,

“WISDOM is the principal thing, therefore get wisdom; but with all of your getting, get understanding,” Proverbs 4:7

The time has come for rational, reasonable and measured action for the good of Guyana, by all the leaders of Guyana. We in the PPP/C have demonstrated patience, tolerance and great restraint in the face of unwarranted provocation. Our leaders and our supporters have not merely “mouthed” social cohesion, we practise it.

December 21st, 2018 – the successful passage of the no-confidence motion against the Granger administration has come and gone:

January 31, 2019 – the chief justice’s ruling has long passed:

March 22, 2019 – the rulings of the Guyana Court of Appeal have come and gone:

June 18, 2019 – rulings by the Caribbean Court of Justice have come and gone; but these historic rulings are still fresh in our minds. It is the final determination of all these legal matters that have besieged us over the preceding six months

This charade by the APNU+AFC Government, which should have been over since March 21, 2019, according to Articles 106 (6) and (7) of our Constitution, seems to be an unending episode that must be immediately brought to an end.

What is needed is for full constitutional compliance, adherence to the rule of law, and statesmanship that put Guyana first.

Mr. President, name the date for general and regional elections now!!!

Since you are the one constitutionally empowered to name the date, then fill in the blank: Elections will be held on AA….. August 2019; no later than Monday, September 16, 2019.

Stop denying the citizens of their constitutional right to elect a government of their choice. Let every Guyanese – 18 years and over — be allowed to exercise their franchise in an environment that is free from fear at free-and-fair elections.

God is watching us.

Regards

Bishop Juan A Edghill