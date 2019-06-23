A cycle of claims and objections will not sanitise list of electors.

DEAR EDITOR,

IN the current situation of our country where the opposition is calling for elections now and where the government wants elections, but with a credible list of electors, I have noticed that some sections of our society are advancing the position that a cycle of claims and objections will produce a clean list. I disagree with the notion that a cycle of claims and objections will sanitise the list of electors.

It is my understanding that in order for one to object to a name on the list of electors, authentic documents must be produced; for example, in the case of a death, the person objecting must show the death certificate of the name to which the objection is made.

Editor, it is no secret that not all deaths in our lovely country are registered with the General Registrar’s Office and given the geography of our land, some deaths have never been registered. Permit me to present a hypothetical situation which should make it easier for persons to understand.

Jim has lived his entire life at Sand Creek in Region Nine. Jim is on the list of electors. Jim passed away in January of 2019 due to a prolonged illness and the family of Jim buried him. Jim’s funeral was ritualistic and followed the cultural practice of his tribe. The entire community was pleased by the ceremony and Jim is no longer with us. Remember Jim’s death is known to the community, but was never registered. At the time of Jim’s death, access to the community was cut off due to heavy rainfall, etc., and no person that is certified to pronounce the death of someone is from the community of Sand Creek. After Jim’s funeral, the community returned to normalcy.

Editor, there are pragmatic situations such as the one I created above and the only way to remove Jim’s name from the list of electors is not by a cycle of claims and objections, but by holding house-to-house registration.

I am of the strongest view that an election is necessary and is a must, but a credible election is more important to me than just an election. For me, elections begin with ensuring that the list is credible and to convince me that the list is credible, house-to-house registration is the only mechanism that can do so.

Some sections of society are also saying that Local Government Elections in 2018 had the same list, but I disagree. LGEs had several lists and in a nutshell, I have heard of many stories where ‘jiggery poggeries’ occurred in areas like where Jim is from; so with that in mind, I support the call for house-to-house registration. As a Guyanese, I am proud of the democracy I enjoy.

Regards

Ganesh Mahipaul