NGSA results to be announced on July 3

THE Ministry of Education is set to announce the 2019 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) results on Wednesday July 3, 2019.

Pupils who wrote those exams on April 17 and 18 will be anticipating the results, since it will decide their placement in a secondary school from September this year.

This year, 14,715 pupils wrote the NGSA examination compared to 14,551 pupils in 2018. The pupils wrote four subjects, namely English Language, mathematics, social studies and science.

Prior to the examinations, Minister of Education, Nicolette Henry, said teachers had employed several innovative teaching techniques to ensure that all pupils are adequately prepared for the NGSA.

“We would have realised that the pupils had certain shortcomings, especially in mathematics, science and social-studies, and what we did, we went on a trial and error basis to see if we would’ve covered and get the children back in order,” she explained.

In 2018 results in English Language climbed to a 60 per cent pass rate, but mathematics, which made a significant come back in 2017, declined from 42 per cent to 38 per cent.

In the case of social studies and science, 46 per cent of the students who wrote the examinations gained 50 per cent or more.

The Guyana Chronicle was told that all of the administrative regions recorded improvements in English Language with significant results in Regions Two, Seven, Nine and 10.

Government had injected $48M into emergency intervention to strengthen the teaching capacity of mathematics at the Grade Six level in public schools in 2016.