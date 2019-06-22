Lindeners call for credible registration

…mount peaceful protest at Mackenzie

“CREDIBLE registration for credible elections!,” was one of the chants of scores of Lindeners who held placards in front of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Mackenzie Office, before marching through the streets of Mackenzie as they intensify their calls for house-to-house registration to be held, before elections are called.

The protest was organised by Member of Parliament, Jermaine Figueira, who in a passionate address, affirmed the government’s position, that house-to-house registration must be completed before elections are called. He reiterated that contrary to the opinion of many, the APNU-AFC Government is not afraid of early elections, but it must not be done, disenfranchising, particularly the youths, from exercising their democratic right to vote.

“We want you to understand very clearly, that your government, that your President, is not afraid of elections, we have never been afraid of an elections, matter of fact, we have gone to the polls on many elections, knowing that the list was padded, now that we are in a position of good governance, the President has stated unequivocally, that there is a need for credible registration,” he said to loud applause.

President Granger, he said, outmatches the opposition’s presidential candidate and more so, the government is eager to go to the polls, since there is certainty that the confidence of the people has been restored. “How can you compare a general to a Private, a man who is imminently qualified with legitimate certificates to a candidate whose details are questionable? The government has done a lot to gain the confidence of the electorate to go back in office,” he said.

The protestors also stressed on the point that youth must be given a chance to vote. This was also affirmed by the many youths who were part of the protest. They said they are enforcing the notion that they must vote at the polls. One youth who has reached eligibility status, Doron Duggan, said that his name is not on the list and he must vote at the next elections. “I came out because I want my voice to be heard, I think all youths should take it seriously and do the same.

Another protestor, Dolores Gibbons said, “We cannot have elections without house-to-house registration, we have thousands of dead people on the list and the list must be sanitised,” she said. The Lindeners joined hundreds of other protestors across Guyana who also expressed the notion that registration must be held, before elections are called.