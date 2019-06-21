Santos FC, Fruta Conquerors in KFC U-20 Independence Cup quarter-finals this weekend

THE quarterfinals of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) KFC-sponsored National U-20 ‘Independence Cup’ Playoff 2019 kicks off today and continues tomorrow at the GFF National Training Centre, Providence.

East Coast outfit Dynamic FC take on NA United FC and will start things off at 12:30hrs today followed by Timehri Panthers versus Botofago FC at 15:00hrs.

Meanwhile fans can expect thrilling action tomorrow when Georgetown Association runners-up Santos FC clash with Strikers FC at 13:00hrs.

Georgetown Association champions Fruta Conquerors will tackle Buxton United in what is set to be one of the tournament’s most exciting clashes at 15:30hrs.

According to the tournament rules, kicks from the penalty mark will be implemented, following a tied score at the end of regulation time and 20 minutes added time: “If at the end of regulation time the score is tied … for the National Play-off, an additional 20 minutes will be played; two periods of 10 minutes each; and then if the score remains tied, kicks, in accordance with FIFA Regulations regarding kicks from the penalty mark, will be implemented.”

Winners of the tournament will pocket $500 000 plus a trophy and medals while second-placers will collect $300 000, a trophy and medals.

For their efforts, third-place finishers will receive $200 000, a trophy and medals while fourth place will collect a prize, a trophy and medals.

The semi-finals are set for next Saturday with the third-place and final on July 1.