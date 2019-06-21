Officers of the GDF graduate from courses

Inspector General, Colonel Trevor Bowman, of the Guyana Defence Force, in an address to Officers who graduated from the Junior Leaders Course (JLC) 2019-02 and the Platoon Sergeants’ Course 2019- 02 urged them to develop their necessary skills which will ultimately take them to the next level of leadership.

Bowman was at the time addressing graduates, on Tuesday, at the Colonel John Clarke Military School at Tacama.

Twenty two Sergeants and seventy seven lance Corporals underwent training, according to a release.

The release also added that the Platoon Sergeant’ Course equipped Senior Non-Commissioned Officers with the skills to train and administer an infantry platoon in peacetime or combat and the Junior Leaders Course prepared Lance Corporals to lead and administer a section, squad or equivalent in peacetime or combat.

The Graduating batch was also urged to dedicate themselves to ensure the successful completion of their courses.