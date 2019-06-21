Cyclist struck down at Vryheid’s Lust succumbs

A PEDAL cyclist, who was rendered unconscious after he was struck down by a motor car on May 25, 2019, has succumbed to his injuries at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Wednesday.

Ramlackhan Rup, 57, of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was struck down along the Vryheid’s Lust Railway Embankment Road, ECD, by motor car PRR 7815, allegedly driven by a soldier.

Ramlackhan was towing a friend at the time of the accident. The friend suffered minor injuries.

Reports are that on the day in question, the two were riding along the roadway when they were knocked off the bicycle by the motor car.

A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver of the vehicle and it was discovered that his alcohol intake was above the legal limit.

Police are investigating the accident.