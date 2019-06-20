Two errors behind T&T defeat, says head coach Lawrence

ST PAUL, Minnesota (CMC) – Trinidad and Tobago head coach Dennis Lawrence has lamented the two errors which cost his side in their CONCACAF Gold Cup opener against Panama last Tuesday.

Following a goalless first half at Allianz Field, T&T conceded through Armando Cooper in the 53rd minute and Edgar Barcenas in the 69th minute, to fall to a 2-0 defeat.

I didn’t feel it was much in the game,” Lawrence said following the encounter.

“The two critical moments in the game (were) one, our error – we gave the ball and we got caught and the second one was we almost scoring and then getting done in transition, so two soft goals to give away.

“We have dug ourselves in a bit of a hole now which means we have to start thinking about getting two wins from the next two games. That’s international football. If you don’t take your chances and you give away sloppy possession you can get hurt.

“Panama have got quality players that can do that to you. We now need to recover very quickly, pull away from all the negatives and go onto the next game.”

For the first goal, captain Khaleem Hyland failed to close down Cooper who slid in his low shot from a tight angle at point blank range, with goalkeeper Marvin Phillips beaten after rushing off his line.

T&T’s defence were in disarray for the second goal as Phillips made two saves in quick succession but could not keep out the third shot from Barcenas.

Lawrence said T&T had enjoyed the better of the exchanges in the first half but let themselves down in the second.

“I actually thought in the first half we had the better of the chances in better situations without putting the ball in the back of the net,” he said.

“We changed our shape a bit (for the game) and tried to be a bit more offensive. We put in a number 10 to try and see if we can create more chances which we got in good situations (but) never took the chances we created.”

T&T face a massive challenge in their second game when they clash with powerhouse United States in Cleveland tomorrow.