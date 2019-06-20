Second Wakapoa resident dies of suspected food poisoning

THE father-in-law of Selena Thomas, who died on Monday from suspected food poisoning, has also passed away at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Wednesday.

Edward Richards was hospitalised for several day after he reportedly tasted cassava bread prepared by Thomas. Thomas had eaten a portion of the bread she had prepared. Richards, called “Pastor Oscar”, was a popular Wakapoa village councillor. Selena’s husband, Richard Thomas and a relative, Gavin Richards remain hospitalised.

Environmental officers attached to the Region Two, Department of Public Health, are investigating the illness that has rocked the Thomas’ family.

On Tuesday last, two relatives of the now deceased Thomas, were also admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation with symptoms of food poisoning.

Guyana Chronicle understands that eight persons are hospitalised after eating the cassava bread which may have been contaminated. A relative told the Guyana Chronicle that two hospitalised family members were suffering from severe vomiting and abdominal pains.

According to reports, relatives visited Selena Thomas’ residence last week and were offered the cassava bread. This newspaper understands that Thomas had baked eight cassava breads and distributed them to relatives.

Selena Thomas, 38, died June on 17 while receiving treatment at the GPHC. The other eight relatives are still warded at the GPHC.

Her father’s condition has been listed as critical while her husband and brother are reportedly in a stable condition. The family began falling ill on June 14 after consuming cassava reaped from their farm at Wakapoa.

They were rushed to the health post in the village, then to the Suddie Public Hospital. They were subsequently transferred to the GPHC.

This newspaper understands that the said bread was fed to two of the village dogs which have since died.

Village Toshoa, Howard Cornelius described the incident as “quite tragic”. He believes that the weedicide used on the Thomas’ farm was very strong.

Cornelius said the entire community is mourning the deaths of the two members. Regional Health Officer, Afarah Khan, is awaiting the results of a post-mortem to be conducted on the remains of Selena Thomas.