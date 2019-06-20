Police Canine, Mounted branches receive expert training

THE Guyana Police Force Mounted Branch and K-9 Section attended a lecture and training session conducted recently by the Veterinary Embedded Health Engagement Team from the US Army.

Captain Isavelida Goodearly, a public health nurse, along with Captain, Dr. Leiland Im (veterinarian) and her assistant veterinarian in training, Mc Kenna Frazier demonstrated the usage of first aid kit, dressing a wound/injury and properly restraining the companion animal during operations.

The ranks were sensitised about animal health care and deployment readiness during emergency operations where animals are injured during the execution of duties.

The experts from the US Army elaborated on precautionary measures to be taken when dealing with companion animals. They explained the various types of wounds/injuries and how to properly deal with same.

Ranks of the GPF who were part of the exercise quickly grasped the knowledge imparted.

The visiting US personnel were thrilled and captivated by the “Search and rescue, tracking and obstacle crossing” exercises done by the GPF K-9 Unit.

They were given introductory equestrianism lessons after which they rode on several horses in the Mounted Branch Riding School where they enjoyed a spectacular experience.

The team has pledged to work side-by-side with the GPF in the future.

This programme was facilitated by Dr. Ozay Dodson (the GPF veterinarian) in the compound of Mounted Branch.

Also in attendance were the Officer-in-Charge of the Mounted Branch, Deputy Superintendent, Rudolph Banwari; his deputy, Assistant Superintendent, Rockwell Delph; several personnel from US Air Force Public Affairs Agency and over 40 ranks from the Canine and Mounted branches.