England tour key part of development of Windies Under-15 programme

ST JOHN’S, Antigua (CMC) – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has underscored the value of its Under-15 programme after naming a 14-member squad to tour England in August.

The tour, which runs from August 8 to 18, marks the fourth straight year a West Indies Under-15 side will be involved in the series and high performance coach Graeme West said the move was a critical one in the regional developmental process.

“Selection for the West Indies Under-15s is a significant step on the development pathway to representing the West Indies at the elite level,” West pointed out.

“This tour gives these players a great opportunity and experience as a squad to develop their skills in different cricket conditions, also to develop their teamwork and build camaraderie with new teammates.

“It’s also an important part of CWI’s ongoing development and investment plans for youth cricket at every age group, especially since some of this group are likely to be wearing the maroon shirt more and more as they aim to progress through to Under-17 and Under-19 levels.”

Two captains have been named to lead the squad – left-arm spinners Andrew Rambarran and Nathan Sealy – with former Leeward Islands batsman Steve Liburd named as head coach and manager.

West said the decision to name two captains was in an effort to develop the leadership skills of both players.

“The panel has identified Nathan and Andrew as two potential leaders and that they should be given the opportunity to share the captaincy during the period of the tour,” the Englishman explained.

“When one is captain, the other will be vice-captain. Both young men have led their respective sides during the recent West Indies Under-15 Championship and were impressive.”

The squad is scheduled to play four 50-overs matches, four Twenty20s and a 25-over match on the tour.

SQUAD – Andrew Rambarran (co-captain), Nathan Sealy (co-captain), Solomon Bascombe, Mavendra Dindyal, Kamario Grant, Justin Jagessar, Jordan Johnson, Divonie Joseph, Joshua Morris, Rampertab Ramnauth, Isaiah Thorne, Devin Tyson, Steven Wedderburn, Rashad Worrell.