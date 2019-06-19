Living Life Consultancy to conduct seminar on identity

IN an attempt to create a happier world and wiser lives, Living Life Consultancy will be giving the general public an opportunity of a life time, as it prepares to host an “Identity, our most valuable currency” seminar.

According to Founder and owner of Living Life Consultancy, Samuel Thompson the event which will be held on June 25, 2019 is geared towards helping people recognize the value of their identity, what makes up their identity, what it could bring to them, how to cultivate their desired identity and what it could make them lose as well.

“We make decisions everyday of our life and the decisions that we make have consequences, whether intended or unintended, and we all want the best to come from our decisions. So I think it’s important for us to understand what identity is, understand who we are and if we understand who we are and what we want we would be able to set our goals, we understand our abilities to achieve these goals and our decisions therefore in what we do would be guided by the knowledge of when you understand who you are,” Thompson told Guyana Chronicle.

In addition, participants of the event will be educated on how to understand their environment and the people within it.

“We are not only focusing on theirs but also the identity of the environment, giving the importance of trying to understand others as well so that they will be better able to work along with them and it would benefit both of them and the society in which they are a part of,” Thompson stated.

Thompson believes that the importance to understanding the things that “make up who we are is very beneficial to the things we achieve in life, to the things that come to us, to the people who want to be around us, to the people who we could help and to those who we could influence.”

He added that building one’s self will help to build and develop the world.

Guest speaker of the event which will be held at Herdmanston Lodge, Georgetown is Mr. Khemraj Ramjattan, Minister of Security. The seminar which has a registration fee of $2000, will start at 18:00 hours and end at 21:00 hours. Persons interested are asked to contact Thompson on 592-662-0981, or via email, livinglifecounsultantcy@gmail.com .

Living Life Consultancy is a non-governmental organisation which was founded by Samuel Thompson, a student of Psychology, who has a profound interest to teach on topics and issues pertaining to ethics and personality, both their development and sustainability, through training sessions, motivational seminars, counselling and life coaching.

The organisation’s mission is “to nurture better lives with the wisdom that comes from understanding the knowledge of ourselves and the world around us.”

Living Life Consultancy works with organisations and individuals to examine their goals and objectives, and also the actions needed to be done in order to achieve them.

According to Thompson, Living Life Consultancy is committed to spreading the knowledge and understanding of self and the world around us, which when applied, often contribute to our decisions, ethical principles, values, personality types and practices that make life a pleasure.

Services offered by the organisation are personality and ethics training sessions, motivational sessions, counselling, coaching and recruitment consultancy.

“We at Living Life implore you to join us in our urgent quest to reach a world in which people are at times hopeless, discouraged, hurt and misunderstood. As we work as a family to nurture wiser and happier lives,” Thompson posited.

Living Life Consultancy plans on targeting Berbice and Essequibo in 2020. However, for the remaining of 2019 it will be carrying out numerous seminars within Georgetown which will focus on time management, conflict resolution and communication.