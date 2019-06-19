GWI needs to look into this

Dear Editor,

PLEASE permit me to share my recent experience with persons allegedly acting on behalf of the Guyana Water Inc.

Upon returning home from an errand, I observed a white pickup vehicle parked outside my property and two persons in a stooping position near to my gate. A third person approached me with some documents in his hand, and advised that he was attached to the GWI, and had received a report of a leaking valve. The other two persons had already started to work on the valve leading to my house.

I had made no such report, and when I was shown the document, it was discovered that the name on the report was not mine.

My concerns are that they started work without ascertaining whether they were at the correct address; that they failed to make contact with anyone at the premises as a common courtesy, and most importantly, that they had no visible identification as being in the service of the GWI.

In the interest of security and the safety of both homeowners and service technicians, utility companies and other companies, once an on-site presence is required for installation or maintenance, should be required to provide their employees with clearly visible identifying marks, such as uniforms or identification cards. Of course, proper protective gear should also be required at all times.

I am hoping that my experience is an exception rather than a norm, and that the GWI will investigate and make the necessary changes to their policy.

Regards,

Concerned Citizen