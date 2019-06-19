Guyana Rush Saints men and Paiwomak Warriors FC women win RFA Champions League

GUYANA Rush Saints and Paiwomak Warriors FC emerged as male and female champions of the Rupununi Football Association (RFA) Champions League, when the finals took place last weekend.

Paiwomak Warriors were able to score twice in extra time to get past a resilient Flash FC 3-2 in an exciting and entertaining female final.

Both teams were tied with a goal each at the end of regular time. Warriors took the lead in the first half of extra time, but Flash equalised in the second period, only for Warriors to answer before the final extra-time whistle.

Paiwomak Warriors’ male team were not as dominant as their female counterparts and fell to a charged-up Guyana Rush Saints by a score of 3-1 in the male final.

THIRD-PLACE GAMES

Prior to the finals, the knocked-out semi-finalists battled for third place.

Strikers FC, out of Massara, needled Guyana Rush Saints FC in the female third-place clash to register a 1-0 win.

In the third-place male battle, the game went down to penalty kicks. Both Kanuku Harpies FC and Titans United FC were tied 2-2 at the end of regulation time. Harpies struck first in extra time, but Titans drew the game just after, with a successful strike from the penalty spot.

With the game tied at 3-3 at the end of extra-time, a penalty shootout decided the winners.

Titans FC were clinical in their attempts and raced to victory by converting three strikes, while Harpies failed to fire a single shot into the box.