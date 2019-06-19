Golden Jaguars coach optimistic of a ‘bounce back’ against Panama

By Rawle Toney in Cleveland (Compliments of Let’s Bet Sports)

GOLDEN Jaguars will put behind them their 4-0 loss to the USA, as they prepare to face Panama on Saturday at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. Kick-off time is 17:30hrs.

Playing against the tournament’s defending champions USA at the Allianz Field Stadium, in front of crowd of 19 418, the coach Michael Johnson-side showed heart and determination, but it wasn’t enough to keep them from giving up three points.

Guyana’s opponents, Panama, opened with a 2-0 win against Trinidad and Tobago, and Johnson believes that the team now have a chance “with lesser FIFA-ranked opposition. Let’s go again. Let’s dust the cobwebs down. Let’s learn the lessons, and let’s try and apply ourselves again for the next game.”

Johnson is of the opinion that no player on his starting side “had a horrible game. Yes, there were mistakes but you’re going to get that against a top-class United States team.

Was that our best possible starting X1? That’s what we as staff sat down and spoke about; that’s our staring eleven and that’s what we went with. That’s what we believe in, that’s what we trusted. All 23 of the team and anyone of this 23 for me deserved a place to start.”

“We’ve gained a lot of confidence from tonight (Tuesday), yes there were individual errors but as a team, we speak about how we look dangerous with Callum Harriott at times; we look dangerous with Emery Welshman. We were under no illusions about the task tonight. We’re probably a little bit more realistic going into the next two gamesl have opportunities.”