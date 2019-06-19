Dear Editor,

PERMIT me a bit of space to air my views on yesterday’s ruling at the CCJ. While many of Mr. Granger’s supporters will be understandably depressed, there was some amount of tactical and political brilliance on the part of the Coalition.

You may recall that after December 21, the PPP was confident that elections would have been held in 90 days, and that it would have triumphantly marched back to New Garden and Charlotte Streets. But a surprisingly shrewd David Granger and his team moved to the courts, engaged the Opposition, and smartly ran the clock down to yesterday, without the PPP being able to force fresh general elections.

For those who support the Government, this was exactly what they wanted, as they verily believed that Charrandass Persaud’s vote was not motivated by his conscience, as he had said, but through political connivance by Mr. Jagdeo and the PPP. For that, the Government was right to run the clock and thwart the PPP’s ambitions to topple the administration and return to office to pillage the country by backdoor means. Once that belief was embedded in the minds of supporters, they will think that the government is right to punish the Opposition by dragging out its time in office as long as possible while organising itself to confront the PPP and win.

As I see it, only governmental incompetence can see it losing an election to a PPP with Irfaan Ali as the candidate. It has incumbency on its part, and abudget that ministries are hardly spending properly.

Editor, even as the CCJ has made its ruling, we still have to wait on the boys and girls at GECOM in Kingston, as I rather suspect that they would be the ones to determine the exact date for an election rather than any CCJ ruling. But supporters from both sides will have to go about their business in the coming weeks and months with one thing in mind; and that is that official elections season has commenced as of yesterday.

Regards,

Peter Joseph