Ali’s 6 cart off Jeet brothers dominoes tournament

ALI’S 6 emerged winners of the Jeet brothers (USA)-sponsored dominoes tournament, held at the Everest Cricket Club ground, Camp Road, Georgetown last Monday night.

Organised by Manniram ‘Packer’ Shew, the tournament, held in honour of Muntaz ‘Bhajee’ Ali who was visiting Guyana from the USA, saw his side romp to a comfortable victory.

The victorious Ali’s 6 led from start to finish, tallying 77 games in the process, nine ahead of Beharry’s 6 who placed second with 70, edging out Sammy’s 6 on 69.

Brian Allen was the star player for Ali’s. marking 17 and he received fine support from Selwyn Prescott (15), Dino Bissessar (13) and Ariel Oliviera (13).

The top players for Beharry’s 6 were Mark Singh and Intikab Ali with 15 games each while Claude Stuart registered the maximum 18 games for Sammy’s 6 and Hilbert Ali got13.

Prizes in the form of caps were awarded to the top player in each team – Allen of Ali’s 6, Singh of Beharry’s 6 and Stuart of Sammy’s 6. Singh got the nod over Intikab Ali, who also marked 15 games, sharing 22 games to the latter’s 24.

Organiser Shew has expressed sincere thanks to the Jeet brothers, among them Rico, Boogie and Basil.