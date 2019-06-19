AAG Senior Championships set to run off on June 29

ATHLETICS enthusiasts and fans can look forward to captivating and top quality action when Guyana’s best athletes take to the track in the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) National Senior Championships, June 29-30, from 10:00hrs daily at the National Track and Field Centre (NTFC), Leonora, West Coast Demerara.

Meanwhile, AAG president Aubrey Hutson, in a release to the media, pointed out; “The National Senior Championship is one of the most anticipated events in Guyana’s sports calendar. There are many athletes, overseas and local, who are trying to gain the time and attention of the AAG to get a chance to go to the World Championships this year.”

With the event quickly approaching, the condition of the track is a concern for the AAG. However, the association has been working along with the management of the NTFC to see if any repairs or remedial work can be done to have the facility ready for the upcoming meet.

AAG will also be holding a fund-raising barbecue both days of the meet. Any patron who purchases a barbecue ticket for $1 200 will be afforded entry to the event, while regular tickets to the event would cost $300.