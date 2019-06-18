Man in court for possession of firearm

TWENTY-two-year-old Byal Devinandan, of Soesdyke-Linden Highway, on Monday appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Providence Magistrate’s Court to answer to a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The Court was told that Devinandan committed the offence back in February of 2018 on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

It is alleged that in February of 2018, Devinandan found the weapon in the backlands of the Linden-Soesdyke Highway and thought it belonged to his relative, but failed to make a report to the police.

Previously, the court was told that when the matter was brought to the court’s attention, Devinandan lied about his age; as a result, the matter was taken to the Children’s Magistrate’ Court in Georgetown.

Devinandan was cross-examined by Police Prosecutor, Delon Sullivan.

The matter has been adjourned until July 11, 2019.