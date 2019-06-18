Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship to kick off July 12

FOLLOWING the conclusion of the Bartica leg of the event, Guinness Greatest of the Streets Georgetown Championship will officially commence on July 12.

This was disclosed by the organisers Banks DIH Limited. The event will last for seven days, with the venues to be finalised shortly.

The other playing dates are July 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27, with the grand final scheduled for August 3. The first two nights of the competition, which features 32 teams, will be used for elimination.

The resulting 16 teams will advance to the group stage which will be held over the period of three days. The top two from each group will advance to the quarterfinals round and subsequent semifinals, which is pencilled for the penultimate match-day date.

Meanwhile, the eight teams which fail to progress to the knockout round will contest the Guinness Plate Championship.

At present, the 16 automatic qualifiers are defending champions Gold is Money, GTI Ballers, Queen Street Tiger Bay, Upsetters, Rising Stars, North Ruimveldt, Future Stars, Kingston, California Square, Trap Squad, Leopold Street, Ol-Skool Ballers, Bent Street, North East La Penitence, Sparta Boss and Norton Street.

According to tournament coordinator, Three Peat Promotions, “The registration forms will be available shortly at the Caesar’s Palace Banks DIH location on D’Urban Street for the teams that will need to enter the playoff round.”

It was further disclosed that “the anticipation and expectation for the event is at an all-time high. The teams have already commenced their respective preparation for the event, while many newcomers have enquired about the registration process as they aim to be a part of the phenomenon. We envision a wonderful and exciting tournament as many teams vie for the coveted title”.

Winners of the zone will automatically seal their place in the National Championship, which is set to commence in August.

To date, Beacons (Bartica champions), Melanie-B (East Coast Demerara winners), Brothers United (West Demerara/East Bank Demerara winners), Trafalgar (Berbice champions) and High Rollers (Linden champions) are the teams to have secured automatic berths to the national championship.