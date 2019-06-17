Seasoned campaigner is new ‘Miss Earth Guyana’

–Fadehya King’s a winner all the way

BACKED by over 10 years’ experience in the business of pageantry and modelling, and three beauty titles already under her belt, it came as no surprise when 26-year-old Berbician beauty, Fadehya King took the crown in the Miss Earth Guyana 2019 pageant when the dust settled late Saturday night at the Natural Cultural Centre (NCC).

King’s vast pageant experience was evident throughout the night, and she was an instant crowd favourite, her rating only being boosted throughout the night by her flawless articulation when answering questions, and her lithe and graceful stride.

Finishing behind King was Cintiana Harry, 26, who was crowned ‘Miss Eco-Guyana’, with the first runner-up position then going to Amelia Bakhsh, while rounding out the top four was 19-year-old Annesa Van Sluytman.

The top four were narrowed down from a field of eight finalists after the young ladies would have competed in a number of categories at the environment-focused pageant, among them talent, costume, recycle fashion, beauty with a cause project, questions, resort wear, and evening gown.

“I am feeling proud of myself. I knew that I could’ve done it; I just needed to put my mind to it, and that is exactly what I did, and I hope that I can represent Guyana to the fullest on the international stage,” a confident King said of her win.

Clad in a stunning Randy Madray long- sleeved number, featuring a long train, and a deep thigh-high split, King was crowned by outgoing queen, Xameira Kippins.

Harry, on the other hand, was crowned by Miss Earth Guyana 2018 runners-up Akisha Payne and Luann Pellew.

Aside from the crown, King also walked away with quite a number of the special prizes in the pageant, including ‘Best Evening Gown’, her ensemble being one of the few unique pieces on display for the night. She also won ‘Best Resort Wear’ for yet another Randy Madray creation, as well as ‘Best Talent’.

As winner of the talent-piece segment, which was one of several pre-judged segments of the pageant, King performed her talent piece during the night.

Besides being voted ‘Miss People’s Choice’ and ‘Miss Eco-Friendly’, Bakhsh also took the “Miss Beauty for a Cause” title, which guaranteed her automatic placement in the top four.

Aided by a creation from local designer Carl Peterkin, Delgate #6 Kataina Phillips won the “Recycled Fashion Wear” title, which was also pre-judged. Van Sluytman received her prize for “Best Costume”.

It was an interesting night at the NCC, with the pageant proving to be one of the better held ones that Guyana has seen in a while. The delegates, too, represented some of the best in beauty that we’ve seen in a long time.

But the girls were human, and pageants being what they are, the night was not without it’s faux pas. For instance, quite a few members of the audience were not too pleased when a delegate got the national motto wrong.

Again, it was obvious that pageantry was not for at least one delegate, who looked painfully uncomfortable as she moved about the stage.

Patrons were nonetheless bowled over by the young lady’s confidence, and pretty soon she was able to win them over, thus becoming one of the night’s favourites. Another crowd favourite proved to be Delegate #1, Phelicia Adams, but unfortunately, she did not place.