Labourer fatally stabbed on the Corentyne

…suspect arrested

A twenty-five-year old man died on Sunday night after he was stabbed while trying to defend a relative during a fight.

Dead is Patrick Wilson called “Boy” of Lot 5, Limlair, East Berbice Corentyne.

Eyewitnesses told the Guyana Chronicle that a relative of Wilson had an issue with the suspect who intended to stab the relative but Wilson,in an attempt to defend him, stepped in. This enraged the suspect who then turned his attention to Wilson.

“He cousin and Sammy had some old story and them pick it up so Patrick step in and say man you can’t do dah and them two start fuh argue and he pull out a knife and then Patrick run away with he behind and catch up and stab he,” the eyewitness related.

Reports indicate that the victim was stabbed once in the chest in the region of his heart and he fell on a heap of sand by the roadside.

The suspect was apprehended by public spirited citizens and handed over to the police who arrived shortly after the stabbing.

Wilson’s mother, Camela Surojmohan 53, related she received a call at around 23:00hrs last night from another of her sons who informed her that Wilson was stabbed.

She said she initially refused to believe, but her worse fears were confirmed when she visited the scene and saw her son clinging to life.He eventually took his last breath.

The suspect has been identified only as ‘Sammy,’a former bus conductor of Salton village, also on the Corentyne. Investigations are ongoing.