Beacons defy Police to lift Bartica ‘Guinness Greatest of the Streets’ Championship

By Michelangelo Jacobus

A PACKED house, fully behind a rampant Beacons side, witnessed their favourite side being crowned the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Bartica Champions after a 1-0 defeat of Police on Sunday night at the Bartica Community Centre tarmac.

A rampant center forward, Whitney Welcome, denied Police by netting the game’s only goal in the 31st minute in a matchup which was highlighted by a lot of physicality.

Welcome stuck the needle in the lawmen after receiving the ball on the right side following a fluent set of passing; his calm take was followed by a powerful right-footed shot which beat the final defender to ignite wild celebrations on the field and in the crowd.

For the officers, it was their second loss in three years in the championship matchup after losing the inaugural final in 2017 to Rivers View.

Beacons booked their place in the championship match after brushing aside Walking Boys 3-0.

On the other hand, Police edged Mighty Ruler 1-0 on penalty kicks, after regulation and extra time ended goalless.

The win earned Beacons $400,000 and the respective trophy while they also won an automatic place in the National Championship, which is pegged to start in August

.Meanwhile, the losing finalist received $150,000 and a trophy. In the third place playoff, newcomer Walking Boys needled Mighty Ruler 1-0.

Due to the outcome, Walking Boyz walked away with $100,000 and a trophy, while Mighty Rulers collected $75,000 and the respective accolade.

Goal-Raiders won the Guinness Plate Championship, defeating Rivers View 1-0 on penalty kicks, after regulation and extra time ended scoreless.

For their win, Goal-Raiders pocketed $60,000. In the earlier Guinness Plate semi-final round, Goal-Raiders bested Prison Officers 1-0, while Rivers View edged Potaro by an identical score.

The other major sponsor of the event was Colours Boutique. In attendance at the venue was Banks DIH Guinness Brand Executive, Lee Baptiste.

The Georgetown leg of the tournament is slated to commence in July.