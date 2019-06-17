BCB mourns  passing of former Assistant Secretary, sports writer Shan Razack

THE President, Executives and members of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) have expressed shock and deepest regret at the sudden passing of Shan Razack on June 5.

Razack, who passed away in the United States at the age of 75, is survived by his wife, Beauty; his son, Shan Jr; daughter Petal; sisters Sheila and Bibi, and brother Wally; all of whom deeply mourn his passing.

The late Shan Razack had been a member of the Mental Hospital (Fort Canje) Sports Club and had also played for Rose Hall Estate Cricket Club in his youth as a right-arm leg-spinner.

He had served on the Berbice Cricket Board as Assistant Secretary and Chairman of the Competitions Committee in 1966 and 1967; and as the BCB official scorer in all international, regional, and inter-county matches played in Berbice between 1964 and 1997.

Razack had, moreover, been broadly respected for the role he had played as a sports writer, and had a wealth of knowledge on the history of cricket in Berbice. He had been employed as an administrator of the Berbice and Georgetown Hospitals before migrating to the U.S.A.

The BCB acknowledges his long, dedicated and exceptional service to the development of cricket in Berbice. Berbice Cricket is at its strongest point because of the foundation laid in the past by Administrators such as Razack, Leslie Amsterdam, Lennox Phillips, Ancel Hazel, Carl Moore, Mortimer George, Malcolm Peters, Roy Baijnauth, Sam Suchit, Maurice Haniff and Rex Ramnarace.

The BCB would like to reassure the Berbice Cricketing public that it would work every day to make sure the legacy of Kanhai, Butcher, Solomon and Kallicharran is upheld.



The BCB hereby expresses deepest sympathy to the Razack family in these sad times.