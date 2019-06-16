Proud father of ten

Keith Hamid is pleased with the accomplishments of all his children

By Marissa V. Foster

FATHER’S Day is observed all over the world to recognise the efforts of fathers and father-figures; fathers just like Keith Hamid. In 1966, he stopped attending school at the tender age of eight years old due to financial difficulties and the country’s fight for Independence at that said time. In that same year, he landed his first job in order to help his parents out financially, working for $1. His mother worked at a sawmill and his father was a cane-harvester. He later found a job at a garden in Stanleytown and worked there until he was 15 years old- the beginning of a flowerful future. He got married at the age of 17 and got his first child on February 14, 1977.

In all, Keith has fathered 10 children- four from his first wife, who sadly passed away, two from other relationship and four from his second wife. He lost his second child who died of bronchitis at just 18 months old, but Keith is thankful that his other children are all grown and successful. One of his children is currently a manager at a ‘Baby Depot’ store outlet in the United States, another obtained a PhD in Stem Cell Engineering, while another is currently a Helicopter Mechanic in Saudi Arabia- working for King Salman. At 19 years of age, one of his daughters was the Valedictorian of all the schools she attended inclusive of her High School- Julia R. Masterman Secondary School in Philadelphia. She received a fully paid scholarship to attend a University in France, it provides for the payment of her studies until she receives her PhD in her respective study field. His children in Guyana are no different from those who live abroad as they’re all successful alike. One of his sons is currently living in Georgetown and is working for the Director of Public Prosecutions. He already has a Master’s Degree in Law and is just 29 years of age. Another one of his three daughters currently works at the Region Six Democratic Council as an accountant while the other is a housewife who resides in Trinidad and Tobago.

On being a parent

He expressed his advice to parents who may come across his story by saying, “Parents must focus more on their children, in all aspects of life – education, private life and so on. They must be able to keep their children on track, ‘pull them up’ when it’s needed and make sure to question them when necessary. They should spend time with them and do not keep them in the dark when it comes to life and its challenges. Most importantly, provide for them as much as you can, anything you afford that they may need such as technology to enhance their education- buy it.” He stressed that he was not as lucky to complete school, most of his knowledge was obtained from travelling and learning new things. Nonetheless, he made sure his children always had a better life. Growing up his father was an alcoholic. He died when Keith was only nine years old and his mother died when he was 18. His style of parenting and the success of his children stems from an urge to do and be better then what his own past had to offer. He is currently not well but he explained that he is still there in any way possible for all his children, grandchildren and his daughters/sons-in-law.

Back home taking care of business

Hamid worked in the United States of America in retailing for 15 years as a Rite Aid Manager before returning to Guyana five years ago. He expressed that on his return, he gave up his residential status in the United States just so he can take better care of his business. He is the owner of Keith and Sons Flower Garden. He sells imported Roses, Carnations, Chrysanthemums and also locally grows a wide array of flowers and cash crops on his 2.9 acres of land. Keith studied landscaping for two years abroad and is so skilled that he takes care of the majority if not all of the Region’s top landscaping/agricultural related jobs. He has worked on various landscaping projects across Berbice (most of the commercial banks, Demico, NIS, Roy Hanuman and the Region Six Council etc). There is no other like his garden in the county of Berbice and his agricultural technologies are all up to date. He has a shade house that is a whopping measurement of 250 feet long. The entire garden relies on sprinklers to water the plants. He stores his fresh flower bouquets in a cooling system he made himself and his floral work caters for a number of special occasions (birthdays, Mother’s Day, funerals, Valentine’s, etc.). Persons can also purchase seedlings and plants. His business, which started in 1984, is currently at its peak today. Keith is also the recipient of two Agricultural awards from the Government of Guyana, having received one in 1985 and another in 1991 as a Youth Producer for Agricultural month in Guyana.

The future for this man with a green thumb and his children surely will be bright and better as he hopes to hand over his business to them one day and also wishes to expand more and start importation of his own flowers and crops soon. The garden is located at 107 Vryman’s Erven, New Amsterdam and is surely a sight to see. In fact, it represents the man who owns it himself- full of life and quite fruitful.