No drug or staff shortage at Diamond Diagnostic Centre

DIRECTOR of Regional and Clinical Services, Dr Kay Shako, has refuted reports of a shortage of drugs and human resources at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre on the East Bank of Demerara.

“There is no critical drug shortage. Presently, there are six medications: calamine lotion, unsterile gloves, sterile gloves, salbutamol inhaler, beclomethasone inhaler and insulin syringe which are soon to be replenished,” Dr Shako said responding to a news article from a privately-owned newspaper.

According to a release from the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Shako also debunked claims of staff shortage at the Diagnostic Centre. ”Managers of the health facility are provided with the scope and supportive supervision needed to improve health service quality and efficiency, through innovation and the reinforcement of protocols for the equitable dispensation of governance and administration at the Centre,” she said.

In addition, she said “our staff complement receives Basic Life Support (BLS) and Advanced Cardiac Life Support training annually, especially staff in direct provision of emergency care and services. Ninety-five per cent (95%) of nurses and doctors have been trained in BLS,” while pointing to ongoing improvement programmes at the state-run institution.

She announced there was also the reintroduction of X-Ray and Ultrasound services which has seen a significant in-patient load of 38 per cent of staff seeking this service.

“The centre offers electrocardiogram (ECG) in both the Emergency and Outpatient departments, with an average of 20 ECGs are done daily in both departments with a monthly average of over 1000 patients receiving this service,” the Director said.

With the addition of bedside patient monitors in the emergency room, service delivery is further strengthened.

Meanwhile, with the establishment of the Paediatric Unit, the facility will offer specialised paediatric services with in-patient and out-patient facilities.

The Operating theatre and High Dependency Unit (HDU) currently facilitates surgical intervention from specialties such as Obstetrics and Gynaecology, General Surgery and Dermatology.

The Paediatric Advanced Life Support training is currently being offered for all staff involved in direct provision of emergency care for paediatric patients, Dr Shako said.

At the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, there was also the addition of laboratory and dental services and these are currently being upgraded to provide additional services such as cardiac enzymes and serum electrolytes.

“Diamond Diagnostic Centre continues to expand its services and is committed to improving access to cost-effective healthcare services for all individuals of Demerara/Mahaica (Region Four),” Dr Shako assured.