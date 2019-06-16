‘Mad Max’ aiming for dominance at Drag racing round two

Mark ‘Mad Max’ Menezes is aiming to continue his superbike dominance on the strip when the second round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Drag championship continues.

Set for the South Dakota drag strip on June 23rd, the event will feature both cars and bikes, taking the quarter mile for ultimate supremacy.

Menezes didn’t compete in 2018, but his return comes just after the club recently installed a launch pad which cost in excess of $20million.

Speaking on a radio program, Menezes said, “I’m looking forward to Sunday. I can’t wait to get back there [on the blacktop] again.”

In the past, ‘Mad Max’ on his CBR 600cc bike, has swept aside all challenges and had even offered to confront the powerful Toyota Caldina of Champion 8-second class driver, Shawn Persaud, but found out that he was no match for the S&D Performance vehicle.

Ticket prices for fans desirous of witnessing the action will cost $1000 for adults, $500 for children, while there is VIP seating available for $4000.

