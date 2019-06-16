GAOG rocks Atlanta with independence celebrations

By Wendella Davidson

THE searing heat from the early morning sun in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 26, was a welcoming indication for the annual Family Fun Day hosted by the Guyana Association of Georgia (GAOG) at its new location, the Georgia State Stadium, formerly Turner Field, 755 Hank Aaron Drive, Atlanta.

The event is the signature activity for the association’s observances of Guyana’s independence, which traditionally they host during Memorial Day weekend when there is also the Atlanta Carnival.

Atlanta is usually a `hot’ spot during that weekend as it attracts Guyanese from Brooklyn, New Jersey and several other far-flung states; also Canada, England and the Caribbean, with some locals making their vacations coincide with that period, so as to be part of the festivities.

The GAOG’s celebration kicked off with a breakfast morning on May 24; this was at the secretariat’s location, 1970 Panola Road, Lithonia, where Cleveland Harlequin aka DJ Quin permeated the air with Guyanese patriotic and other songs; Winston `Jeggae’ Hoppie’s One Man Band and a drummer were exceptional with Kwe Kwe folk and his renditions of songs; a skit from the song, “There’s a hole in the Bucket’ performed by two members of the GAOG that had the audience in peals of laughter; Jamaican Dr. Monica Dennis Jonas, who claims she is a “Jamanese,” did a motivational presentation with greetings on behalf of the Jamaica- Caribbean Gospel Radio FM, and poetry.

Among the impressive Guyanese cuisine on sale at the breakfast morning were bake and salted fish; pepperpot and homemade bread; stir fried cassava with boiled eggs and salted fish and a delicious seven-grain porridge; dhal with spinach, rice and fried fish and plantains.

Later that evening an annual welcome party hosted at the same venue, was an apt opportunity for overseas-based Guyanese who seldom see each other to interact. Gracing the event with their presence were Guyanese legend Eddy Grant of `Electric Avenue’ fame; Mayor of Linden Wanneka Arrindel and retired W/Major of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Gwen Fredericks.

Fredericks, who was among the first batch of females enlisted in the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), on Saturday hosted an impressive Black and White Ball at the Christ Our Hope Elegant Ballroom in Lithonia, Georgia. A Guyana independence anniversary message was read by Master of Ceremonies, Austin Thompson.

The sprawling George State Stadium was abuzz with activity from as early as 06:00hrs on May 26 for the family fun day. GAOG members and volunteers were on site to process the many vendors — among them non-Guyanese — some of whom annually participate in the event. They had purchased booth space and erected tents where they displayed for sale a wide range of Guyanese cuisine and products to patrons.

On sale were several traditional Guyanese dishes and other delicacies, local drinks such as sorrel and mauby, Tee-shirt and caps bearing the Guyanese flag which were a big hit; and several pieces of clothing sewn from African cloth, toys and Guyana souvenirs and other things.

Among the companies advertising their business, were LIBR Management Group and the well-known Caribbean International Shipping located in Lithonia, Georgia and operated by Gordon and Sharon Barnwell, a Guyanese couple.

By the official 13:00hrs start, when the national anthems of Guyana and the United States of America were played, the stadium tarmac was dotted with several colourful tents and a sea of people, even as there continued to be a steady flow of patrons.

In addition to recorded music provided by DJ Chigga Love People, the huge crowd were entertained by the likes of Guyanese singers Terry Gajraj, Adrian Dutchin and Shelly “G”; Kenne Blessin, Anthony Malvo and Nori Amada; tassa and Kwe Kwe drummers and Caribbean dancers. A football match pitting Guyanese –born players against those born in Jamaica, was an added fillip for football fans who filled the stands to witness the game.

Later that same evening, the GAOG held it Independence Dance at the Grand Royale Events Centre, Covington Highway, DeCatur, Georgia. Those in attendance took to the dance floor to music provided by Super Terry De One Man Band and Dj Quinn.

As a gesture of appreciation to the many vendors, sponsors, volunteers and association members for their support, the GAOG presented Certificates of Appreciation at a function it hosted at its secretariat on June 9.