Father changes lifestyle to positively impact children

“Fatherhood recreates you, in the sense it causes you to be less about self. You have to sacrifice self to create a better future not only for your children but for generations to come. As a father and a man you have that responsibility to ensure that the next generation has the resources to fulfill their destiny,” says Dave Danny, a father of four.

Two years ago, the prospect of having a future seemed bleak to Dave. Sleepless nights, scary episodes of a palpitating heart, inability to walk briskly or even play with his children tormented him. His health was deteriorating and the doctors were unable to find anything medically wrong. All the test results were negative leaving many questions unanswered.

Dave needed a miracle. His wife was pregnant with their third child- the daughter he desired was due in October. The thought of leaving his wife to provide for three children gave him the energy to pray to God for deliverance from whatever was impeding his health. Thankfully, he had a good support system (his parents, wife and sister), who joined him in prayers.

“The year 2017 was a trying one for me. I was sick and had no clue as to what had happened to me. I was in and out of the hospital, my test results were coming back negative, but the situation was looking downhill. Without a doubt it was the grace and mercy of God and my love for my children and the love my father has for me that kept me alive,” Dave told the Pepperpot Magazine.

Through prayers, Dave was healed. That bout of sickness gave him the opportunity to reassess his lifestyle. He changed his diet, now uses antioxidant regularly, and no longer consumes alcohol or smokes. He also works fewer hours and spends more time at home with his family.

“What was meant to be a stumbling block in my life became a stepping stone. God allowed me to go through that period so that I could be a better father to my children. They would have a good example of who a man is. I could remember the first time I was told I was going to be a father I was excited. when my first son came into this world I was so excited, then strange enough I get the same feeling every time my wife gives birth,” Dave said.

Dave, who is an Insurance Agent, farmer, a Regional Democratic Councilor (Region Four) and a Third Year University of Guyana student is very religious and through his Christian faith, believes that the primary responsibility of fathers is submission to the Lord Jesus Christ. After which, the attainment of every other responsibility such as protection and provision is made possible.

“I know that my submission to the Lord is going to help me raise decent human beings…recently I wasn’t feeling too well and my five-year-old son put his little hands on me and prayed for me…He knew I needed help and only the divine intervention of God could help me get better…Having experienced that I know for sure that I am doing a good job,” Dave said smiling.

Dave advises other fathers to play a meaningful role in their children’s lives. He quoted Proverbs 22:6, “Train up a child in the way he should go, and [or even] when he is old he will not depart from it.”