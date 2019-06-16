ExxonMobil U-14 Schools Football kicks off with a bang

THE second annual ExxonMobil U-14 schools Football tournament kicked off on Saturday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The tournament, which is also sponsored by the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) under the Pepsi Brand and the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) under the Chronic Diseases unit, saw boy’s action this weekend with the girl’s segment commencing next week.

The Richard Ishmael vs Lodge Secondary game did not play while on the other pitch, Plaisance drew with North Riumveldt 1-1, thanks to Winston Junior (30th minute) and Jevon Pluck (19th).

St Mary’s trashed Annandale 5-1, thanks to braces from Michael Oie (1st & 14th) and Jeremiah Frazer (3rd & 4th) while Saif Ali added the icing on the cake in the 18th. Annandale’s consolation came from an own goal.

New Campbellville also were winners via a 3-1 margin over Ann’s Grove, thanks to Ronaldo Gomes (22nd & 25th) and Jemaul December (3rd) while Ann’s Grove had Daniel Murray scoring (40th).

Carmel trashed Uitvlught 4-0 with Simion Allicock (9th & 22nd), Wayne Baptiste (11th) and Joshua Cozier (23rd) making the score line.

Marian Academy were also winners over President’s College via a 2-1 margin, thanks to Daniel Lowe (21st) and Malik Barker (38th min). President’s College had Resean Barnwell (40th) on target.

Cummings Lodge won by walk-over from Golden Grove while St John’s College trashed Kingston 8-0, thanks to David Xavier (16th & 28th), Antwone Denny (32nd & 39th), John Simon (2nd), Jamel Richards (10th) and Joseph McIntosh (34th min).

Tutorial were 2-0 winners over East Ruimvdelt with Keron Adams (4th) and Julius Ross (31st) scoring, while Queenstown and St.Stanislaus College played to a goal-less stalemate.

Dolphin secondary secured its first win of the tournament with a 2- 1 scoreline over Tucville, thanks to Nicholas Tappin (4th) and Jaquan Cole (16th). Tucville Secondary had Ryan Greene (20th) on target.

Charlestown steamrolled Brickdam 5-1, thanks to Tyler Lyle (3rd, 14th & 38th) and Devon Fanfair (10th) while Brickdam had an own goal

Matches continued yesterday