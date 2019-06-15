Lincoln American University hosts inaugural blood drive

THE Student Governing Association (SGA) of the Lincoln American University (LAU) hosted its first blood drive on June 10, 2019.

LAU, one of the fastest growing medical universities in Guyana, made all the arrangements for the blood drive at the university’s campus and students, who are studying medicine at the university, were encouraged to participate in the drive.

According to the university, the theme of the exercise was “give blood, give life.” This was in keeping with the fact that one unit of blood can save three lives.

Before accepting requests for blood donations, proper arrangements were made for health check-up of the applicants, to check the temperature, pulse rate, blood pressure, haemoglobin level, and other health factors to ensure that potential donors fulfil all the pre-requisites of blood donation.

After completing the check-up, only eligible applicants were allowed to go forward with the donation.

The occasion was graced by Dr. Pedro Lewis, Director of National Blood Bank, Guyana and Lt Col Jessica Hughes, Director, Air Force Blood Programme, who applauded the university’s welfare and community initiative to help the people in need.

“Proper arrangements were made for the donors to lie down and relax for a while immediately after blood donation, followed by a treat with the ample facilities for refreshments. During donor refreshments, all the participants were provided with the healthy food and drinks for a quick recovery,” said the university.

Since its inception, LAU has been continuously involved in community and health outreach programme for the betterment of education and health in Guyana. Recently, the university also participated in the Health Expo 2019 with its booth, which was visited by Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence.

Since the university commenced its operations in 2016, it has become one of the most sought-after medical institutions in Guyana.

The institution has over 150 students from Guyana, India, Nigeria, Nepal and other countries across Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean Region. Those students are enrolled in the five-year Medical Programme.

There are eight medical universities operating in the country and that has made Guyana a medical-education hub.