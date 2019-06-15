KFC Senior squash championship heating up as finals set for today  

THE 2019 KFC Senior National Squash Championships continued Friday evening at the Georgetown Club Ltd squash courts with play in the Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Men’s Plate, Women’s Plate and Men’s Over 50 categories.

In the Men’s Open quarterfinals, No 1 seed Jason Ray Khalil dropped one game as he defeated Nicholas Naraine 11-3, 11-6, 10-12, 11-8.

No 2 seed Nyron Joseph also surrendered one game as Damien Da Silva was precise with his cunning drop shots. However, Nyron was eventually victorious winning 11-6, 11-3, 9-11, 11-6.

Regan Pollard was forced to pull out all the stops as, after winning the first two games in his match against Peter Michael De Groot in identical fashion 12-10, 12-10, he lost the next two 2-11, 2-11 but Regan’s experience prevailed with an 11-6 fifth game win.

Shomari Wiltshire was the only one of the Men’s quarterfinalists to be victorious without conceding a game, as he won in straight sets against Robert Fernandes 11- 3, 11-1, 11-4.

In the Men’s plate Gianni Carpenter had a contrasting evening as, firstly, he was victorious in his first match against Reagan Rodrigues, scores being 11-2, 11-3, 11-3, but then lost in the next round in dramatic fashion to Jonathan Antczak with the fifth game finishing 12-10 to Jonathan.

Jonathan won 11-4, 8-11, 8-11, 11-7, 12-10. In the other plate match Nicholas Verwey beat Adam Alves in four close games, 12-10, 11-9, 10-12, 11-9.

In the Women’s plate Kirsten Gomes defeated Sarah Lewis 11-4, 11-4, 12-10 while Lydia Fraser trounced Teija Edwards 11-5, 11-1, 11-6.

In the Veterans Men’s Over-50 Joe Mekdeci overpowered Medhi Ramdhani 11-7, 11-6, 11-5 while Garfield Wiltshire thrashed Tony Farnum 11-5, 11-5, 11-4.

Play continued yesterday with the finals set for today from 11:00hrs.