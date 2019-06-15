Get registered, GMRSC urges competitors

WITH exactly one week before the second national Drag Racing championship of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) just under five competitors have been registered.

According to the club, competitors should make haste in registering themselves before next weekend’s event.

Club president Rameez Mohamed in a statement today reminded those errant competitors to get organised early and avoid the rush.

“I know the event is going to be big, I’ve seen the local cars that are being built for this event; but just over a week remains and we have just about five cars registered so far,” Mohamed said.

“What we are trying to avoid is persons crowding the office on Saturday and Sunday to get registered and possibly missing out on such.”

He noted that bikes are not exempt from being registered as the club tries to cut out the ‘late culture’ of registration.

“We also don’t want (next) Sunday to be delayed by the persons coming to line up to register their cars. Register early, Saturday and Sunday can be test days where you have a chance to use the lights and what’s not.”

The GMR&SC boss sent out a stern warning, saying, “If you try to get registered between Saturday and Sunday and don’t get through then there is really nothing we can do. We have an event to run and we want to do it smoothly.”

According to Mohamed, over 100 competitors are expected to register for the event which will see the driver with the fastest reaction win $20 000.

Del Ice Co has sponsored cash prizes for the fastest 10-second ($200 000), 11-second ($150 000) and 12-second ($100 000) cars.

Sponsors for the event include Platinum Car Show, KFC, Supreme Bets, R. Kissoon Contracting Services, Deryck Jaisingh Trucking Service and Machinery Rentals, Del Ice Co., Mohamed’s Enterprise, B.M. SOAT Auto Sales, Prem’s Electrical, E-Networks, Motor Trend, Nexus Machine Shop, Power Line, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales, Wind Jammer Hotel, Cyril’s Taxi, A&R Jiwanram Printery, Blue Spring Water, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, Special Auto, First Class Auto Spares and Sales, GT Tuners, West Coast Customs Washbay and Imran Autoworks.

Tickets for adults cost $1 000 and children $500.