Breaking News: Ramjattan new leader of AFC

…Trotman elected chairman unopposed

Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan has been declared Leader of the Alliance for Change (AFC) and Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman, Chairman.

Ramjattan and Trotman were elected unopposed. Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes and Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson declined nomination for the two key positions.

Hundreds of Alliance for Change (AFC) delegates are currently electing their party’s Vice Chairman and General Secretary.

Elections are also being held for 12 National Executive positions at the party’s National Conference and Elections at St. Paul’s Retreat Centre; an event that would see them possibly discussing a motion to elect a Prime Ministerial Candidate to run alongside President David Granger for the upcoming General Elections.

Ramjattan, ahead of the elections, told reporters that he was confident of a win.