Board of Inquiry to probe dismissal of public service officials

RENOWNED Human Resource Consultant, Lance Carberry, will head the Board of Inquiry into allegations of misconduct, corruption and improper behaviour against public servants employed within the Department of Public Service, Ministry of the Presidency.

This is according to Minister of State, Dawn Hastings-Williams, who during a simple ceremony at the Ministry of the Presidency, on Friday, presented the instrument of appointment to Carberry.

Adding that the investigation was spawned against the backdrop of the purported termination of services of certain staff within the Department of the Public Service, the minister said the Board of Inquiry will advise the State on the veracity of charges of corruption, misconduct and improper behaviour against named staff.

The services of three staff members were terminated by the recently-appointed Minister of Public Service, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, but the dismissal letters were rescinded and the workers were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Minister of State said President David Granger directed that a Board of Inquiry be operationalised in the public’s interest.

She explained that the report is expected to be concluded within a week, after the commencement of the inquiry on Monday.

Underscoring the suitability of Carberry, the Minister of State said “we are fortunate to engage his expertise, the experience and wisdom of a gentleman with knowledge and insight derived from his years of experience. I can assure the nation of the integrity of this process, we can expect a fair and unbiased report.”

The minister said that the inquiry will be conducted to the highest professional standards; and it is vital that witnesses give their testimonies in an environment that would encourage them to speak the truth without reservation or hesitation.

“I urge all witnesses and everyone to cooperate with the Board of Inquiry, the government will provide resources and will do everything possible to support the work of the inquiry,” the Minister of State assured the public.

Meanwhile, at a post-cabinet press briefing on Friday, Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon said the three employees, who were reportedly fired, were contracted by the government.

Harmon confirmed that the trio was sent on administrative leave pending the outcome of the inquiry.

The alleged dismissal of the officials occurred at a time when there are concerns that the daughter of former Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. Frank Anthony, will no longer be required to serve Guyana after obtaining a scholarship to study medicine overseas.

Harmon said that was one of the matters likely to form part of the investigation.