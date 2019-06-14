Teen found dead on Charity Public Road

THE community of Charity, Essequibo Coast, Region Two is mourning the death of an 18-year-old labourer whose body was discovered lying in a pool of blood on Wednesday night. Dead is Ronalzo Rayanzo of Lot 700 Charity Extension Scheme.

According to information received, the event suspected to have caused the teen’s death reportedly occurred at around 10:00hrs on Wednesday night. The aunt of the deceased, Evon Adams, told Guyana Chronicle that her nephew left his grandmother’s home at around 19:30hrs on Wednesday night to visit a friend at New Road, a village away from Charity.

The tearful aunt related that on Wednesday night she received a call saying that her nephew was hospitalised.

“When I went, he had a set of injuries around his body, his head had a huge cut; my nephew was murdered. It appears like someone hit him and then put him in the middle of the road to die,” Adams related.

She said the teen lived with his grandmother and would usually assist in the home financially. Meanwhile, Charity residents noticed the teenager’s body lying in the middle of the road and alerted the police, then the ambulance. The ambulance visited the scene and took the teen’s body to the Charity Oscar Joseph Hospital. He was then transferred to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Several persons say they heard an impact earlier but were not sure what it was.

An officer at the Charity Police Station said an investigation is currently ongoing but it appears that the teenager had suffered injuries from a hit-and-run accident.

A post-mortem performed on the remains of Rayanzo on Thursday revealed that he died as a result of ‘crushed injuries’. The post mortem was conducted by Dr. Nehaul Singh at the Suddie Hospital mortuary.