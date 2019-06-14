Spectator safety paramount for second round of Drag Racing

THE added emphasis of safety will underline the second round of the 2019 National Drag Racing championship.

Billed for the South Dakota Drag Strip, Timehri on June 23 and organised by the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC), the event will feature more safety for fans, marshals and competitors.

According to GMR&SC vice-president Hansraj Singh, this comes as the committee is realising that the machines are getting faster and faster.

“We would have extended the strip to a full quarter-mile and what we saw in round one, we are expecting to have faster cars to participate because they can have more power generated because of the lengthened track and better breaking and with the installation of the launch pad, better starts,” Singh shared.

As the sport grows and Hansraj believes it will benefit Guyana greatly, GMR&SC, he pledged, will maintain their safety standards. “Once the cars are going faster, then definitely safety becomes a bigger issue. Safety is of utmost paramountcy at this time and we are constantly upgrading the facility (South Dakota) to make it safe for everyone including the fans, racers and marshals.

Meanwhile, last week, president of the GMR&SC, Rameez Mohamed, confirmed via correspondence to the media that Team Mohamed’s newly acquired white Nissan GT-R is set to finally make its competitive debut at the event after missing out in March due to transmission issues.

Over 100 competitors are expected to register for the event which will see the driver with the fastest reaction win $20 000.

More importantly, Del Ice Co has sponsored cash prizes for the fastest 10-second ($200 000), 11-second ($150 000) and 12-second ($100 000) cars.

Sponsors for the event include Platinum Car Show, KFC, Supreme Bets, R. Kissoon Contracting Services, Deryck Jaisingh Trucking Service and Machinery Rentals, Del Ice Co., Mohamed’s Enterprise, B.M. SOAT Auto Sales, Prem’s Electrical, E-Networks, Motor Trend, Nexus Machine Shop, Power Line, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales, Wind Jammer Hotel, Cyril’s Taxi, A&R Jiwanram Printery, Blue Spring Water, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, Special Auto, First Class Auto Spares and Sales, GT Tuners, West Coast Customs Washbay and Imran Autoworks

Tickets for adults cost $1 000 and children $500.