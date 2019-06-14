Pre-Fathers’ Day Golf Classic on at LGC today

FOLLOWING on the heels of the MACORP Golf Extravaganza of June 9, Lusignan Golf Club will today see competition in a Pre-Fathers’ Day Classic.

Tee-off is scheduled for 12:30hrs and the format is Medal Play in 3 Flights, with prizes being awarded by the Survival Supermarket, for 1st and 2nd best Net in each Flight, along with Nearest the Pin and Longest Drive.

The public is invited to witness this event free of cost, and to even begin to learn about the game of golf while there.

For more information on the LGC, on how to become a member, how to learn the basics of golfing free of charge, how to contribute to the Club, or how to use the facilities, please visit the LGC’s Facebook page at lusignangolfclub or call 220-5660 or 668-7419.