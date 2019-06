Dear Editor,

A couple of days ago, I was doing some research for the year 1972 and as I was turning the pages of some old newspapers, I stumbled on this press report and kept looking at the headline for a while. I find it very interesting, especially that OIL is the current topic of Guyana.

Why did it take Guyana so many years before we actually started to explore knowing that the Russians were here or had an interest?

Regards

Trevor Pemberton