Mechanic gets bail on rape charge

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan, on Thursday, released a 46-year-old mechanic on $250,000 bail when he appeared before her charged for allegedly raping a woman at Imbaimadai Landing, Upper Mazaruni River.

Odingo Emmanuel, called ‘Dingo’, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was not required to plead to the charge which read that on August 11, 2018, at Imbaimadai Landing, Emmanuel engaged in sexual penetration with the 36-year-old woman, without her consent.

The matter was heard in-camera and Emmanuel was released on bail. The matter was transferred to the Kamarang Magistrate’s Court for June 25, 2019.

According to reports, on the day in question, the victim came home and found Emmanuel in her house. She was thrown on the ground and raped by the accused. However, the victim’s reputed husband came home and pulled the man off of her. Emmanuel managed to escape and was recently arrested.