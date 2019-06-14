Linden student brain dead after fall

POLICE at Linden have launched an investigation into an incident which occurred on Monday which left a 10- year-old pupil of Regma Primary School brain dead and on life support at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The child, June Alexander, was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) on Monday at around 13:00hrs, but had to be immediately transferred to the GPHC as she was in an unconscious state.

Commander of ‘E’ Division, Linden Lord said police are investigating the matter but information from statements received thus far, related that the child fell and injured herself.

“We received statements from students, teachers, cleaners and we are presently putting a file together to send to the DPP,” Lord said.

The child’s aunt, Gail Hamilton, is however contending that the child was allegedly pushed as the report from the doctor revealed that her injuries are consisted with someone being pushed from a height or beaten.

“The report shows she was beaten and pushed from a height, the teachers at Regma Primary School saying she run and she lace tangled she up and she fall and knock she head on a sand,” she said on a facebook live post.

Gail, in tears, contented that her niece left for school in good health and now is brain dead at the hospital. She also said the child does not wear laced shoes to school.

“The girl go to school, now she lie down in the hospital with a dead brains since Monday,” she said. She said the teachers are not giving a proper report of what transpired and often treats her nieces as outcast.

“The school teachers have nothing to say, they are holding one head… they don’t like me niece[s] at the school, they does treat them like outcast,” she said. Hamilton is also contending that the teachers wasted time trying to revive the child, rather than to rush her immediately to the hospital. After she started having seizures, then she was reportedly rushed to the hospital, in a taxi. The aunt is calling for a proper investigation to be launched into the matter.