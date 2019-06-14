KFC Senior National Squash lighting up Georgetown Club

THE Georgetown Club Ltd squash courts was a hive of activity on Thursday as the 2019 KFC Senior National Squash Championships continued.

The four semifinalists in the Ladies Open were decided as all the tops seeded players won in straight sets.

The most competitive of the quarterfinals was the match between national Under-17 & U-19 Junior champion Abosaide Cadogan and her former junior teammate Sarah Lewis.

The first two games were really close with Abosaide eventually winning the match 11-8, 11-9, 11-5.

No 1 seed Ashley Khalil easily disposed of Lydia Fraser 11-2, 11-1, 11-3 while her Pan Am Games teammate No. 2 seed Taylor Fernandes had a slightly tougher time but defeated Madison Fernandes 11-2, 11-8, 11-2.

In the last quarter-final match former junior player Gabby Fraser outplayed national Under-15 junior champion Kirsten Gomes 11-5, 11-5, 11 0.

In the Men’s Open round of 16 they were no upsets as all the seeded players progressed to the quarter-finals.

No.2 seed, former national champion Nyron Joseph defeated Samuel Ince-Carvalhal 11-4, 11-6, 11-7 while both 3/4 seeds, former national champion Regan Pollard and current national Junior Under-17 & U-19 champion Shomari Wiltshire advanced easily.

Regan defeated national junior Under-15 champion Michael Alphonso 11-2, 11-4, 11-6 while Shomari beat Adam Alves 11-3, 11-3, 11-5.

Former national junior player Damien Da Silva beat Ian Mekdeci 11-8, 11-3, 11-7 while former national player Robert Fernandes disposed of national Junior Under-13 champion Mohyryan Baksh 11-7, 11-6, 11-2.

Nicholas Narain and Javed Ali had an intense battle with the second game proving to be the crucial game in the match. Nicholas easily won the first game 11-3 but had to pull out all the stops before eventually winning the second game 13-11.

Nicholas then won the third game 11-6. In the final match played, Peter Michael De Groot used all of his experience to withstand the challenge of promising junior player Nicholas Verwey.

Peter Michael easily won the first game 11-2 but Nicholas came out with a different game plan in the second game and won it 11-5. The third game was crucial but Peter Michael prevailed with a 12-10 win.

Peter Michael would finally close out the match with a 11-6 fourth game win. Top-seeded Jason Ray Khalil did not have to break a sweat as his opponent Josh Abdool gave him a walkover.

There were two matches in the veterans Over-50. Joe Mekdeci defeated Tony Farnum 11-2, 11-7, 11-7 while Garfield Wiltshire beat Medhi Ramdhani 11-3, 11-4, 11-8.

Play continued yesterday evening with two more Over-50 Men’s matches, one Men’s Over-40 match, Men’s Open quarter-finals and Plate matches in both the Men’s and Women’s Open.