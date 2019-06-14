GCA coaches workshop takes place today

THE Cricket Development Committee of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) has scheduled a Cricket Coaches Workshop today.

The workshop takes place due to the current suspension of the cricket season and begins at 09:00hrs at the Muslim Youth Organisation (MYO), Woolford Avenue, Thomas Lands, Georgetown.

The workshop will run from 09:00hrs. to 13:00hrs.

All cricket coaches and captains from member clubs of the GCA are invited to attend.

The objectives are to provide coaches and captains with practice and preparation structures as well as plans to improve their players.

The programme will include fitness guidelines, nets options, remedial and skills development, batting, bowling, fielding, wicket-keeping, mental and tactical aspects.

The instructors are Roger Harper, Mark Harper and Clyde Butts.