ExxonMobil U-14 begins today

ACTION in the 2019 edition of the Exxon Mobil Schools football tournament begins today at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The male segment of the tournament opens with a March Past at 10:00hrs with matches set for 12:00hrs.

Christ Church Secondary will play Lodge Secondary in the opening game with Plaisance Orphanage going up against North Ruimveldt Multilateral on the adjacent pitch.

St Mary and Annandale Secondary clash at 12:50hrs on pitch one while New Campbellville meet Ann’s Grove on pitch two.

Carmel Secondary School will also be in action from 13:40hrs against Uitvlugt Secondary with pitch two featuring President’s College and Marian Academy.

Bishops’ High will play Golden Grove on pitch one from 14:30hrs while Kingstown will lock horns with St John’s College on pitch two.

Tutorial play East Riumveldt and Queenstown Secondary take on St Stanislaus College on pitches one and two respectively, from 15:20hrs while the day’s proceedings will close when Dolphin Secondary and Tucville clash on pitch one at 16:10hrs. Brickdam Secondary will oppose Charlestown Secondary on pitch two.

The tournament is also sponsored by Demerara Distillers Limited under the Pepsi brand and the Ministry of Public Health under the Chronic Diseases unit.