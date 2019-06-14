Dr. Roger Luncheon hospitalised

FORMER Head of the Presidential Secretariat, Dr Roger Luncheon has been admitted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Dr Luncheon, who has been ailing for some time, was admitted to the hospital around 08:00hrs on Thursday.

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo said he spoke to Dr Luncheon’s family, who confirmed that he was hospitalised.

“Roger has been to the hospital a few times before but we are hoping that everything goes well and he goes back home,” said Jagdeo during a press briefing at his Church Street office on Thursday.

An official of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) had said that Dr Luncheon was in the hospital for a routine checkup and heart test.

The former Cabinet Secretary had confirmed that he was suffering from gastrointestinal cancer, which had spread to parts of his lungs.

Dr Luncheon was last seen in public at the annual commemorative event for PPP founder– former President, Dr Cheddi Jagan– at Babu John, earlier this year.