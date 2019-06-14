Brazilian charged for allegedly attempting to kill cop

AFTER being on the run from the police for almost two weeks, a 54-year-old Brazillian national was, on Thursday, finally arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on an attempted murder charge after he had allegedly discharged a loaded firearm at a police officer and shot him in the chest.

Francisco Lima De Aguiar, of Bourda, Georgetown appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that, on May 26, 2019, at Aranka Backdam, Cuyuni River, he discharged a loaded firearm at Police Constable Anthony Weekes with intent to commit murder.

De Aguiar, who spoke through an interpreter, was represented by attorneys-at-law Mark Waldron and Trenton Lake. Waldron, during an application for bail, told the court that his client is the owner of a dredge operation which is located at Aranka Backdam. The attorney argued that his client, who is now a citizen of Guyana, was not in that area on the day in question. According to the police case presented by Police Prosecutor, Inspector Gordon Mansfield, ranks had received information that the defendant was in possession of illegal firearms at his Aranka minging camp. A party of police ranks, which included constable Weekes, went to De Aguiar’s mining camp and identified themselves to him.

It is alleged that the defendant pulled out a handgun and discharged four rounds in the direction of the lawmen. One of the rounds hit Weekes’ to his chest which caused the police to retreat and seek medical attention for the injured officer.

However, De Aguiar, who was on the run from the police, on June 10, 2019, turned himself over to ranks at ‘F’ Division while in the company of his lawyer. The injured police officer, who was in court, told the Chief Magistrate that although he was shot in the chest the bullet went through into his arm and lodged. Mansfield had strongly opposed the defendant being released on bail, citing the seriousness of the charge. The Chief Magistrate upheld the prosecution’s objection and remanded De Aguiar to prison on the grounds that he posed a flight risk. The matter was transferred to the Bartica Magistrate’s Court for June 20, 2019.